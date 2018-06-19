19th June 2018
Eight athletes to receive travel funding

Eight Shetland athletes have been announced as recipients of funding from the Islands Athlete Travel Scheme, launched in February.

Six swimmers – Adam Millar, Jasmin Smith, Katie Bain, Kayla Manson, Lauren Sandison and Mark Hutcheon – and two runners, Katie Bristow and Seumas Mackay, will each receive up to £1,500 this year, towards the costs of attending sports training and competition on the Scottish mainland.

Up to 24 athletes from across Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles will be supported through the scheme, which will run for an initial period of three years.

Sportscotland has provided £10,000 funding, with each of the three councils providing an additional £2,000, plus the equivalent of £3,000 of management and administrative time.

Local applications were considered by panel of representatives from Shetland Islands Council, Shetland Recreational Trust and sportscotland.

The applications were scored in several different areas, including an assessment of their personal statements and short and long term goals.

George Smith, Chairman of the council’s education and families committee said: “I’m pleased to see these talented swimmers and athletes from Shetland awarded this funding, which will go some way towards their significant costs.

“I hope this financial support will allow them to reach even higher levels of achievement as they represent Shetland at sporting competitions in Scotland.”

• Recipients of funding from the Island Athlete Travel Scheme (l-r) Katie Bristow, Jasmin Smith, Lauren Sandison, Adam Millar, Seumas Mackay, Kayla Manson, Mark Hutcheon, Katie Bain.  Photo: SIC.

