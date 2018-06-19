Lerwick laundry badly damaged by fire

Lerwick’s laundry has been forced to close its doors after fire badly damaged the premises.

Crews from Scalloway and Lerwick were called when the incident happened at Manson Dry Cleaners on Kanterstead Road.

The blaze was reported shortly after half past six on Monday when – according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – a fire took hold in a washing machine.

Crews used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus sets to help put out the fire.

They also used a thermal imaging camera.

The laundry issued a statement in a Facebook post.

“We are closed until further notice,” it said. “There has been a faulty machine that has caught fire causing smoke damage, so we are needing time to clean up and get everyone’s stuff re cleaned.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and will let you know when we will be open again.”

The incident comes just months after the Dragon House Chinese takeaway, which is close to the laundry, was itself badly damaged by fire.