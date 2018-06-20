20th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Meeting held over Sumburgh parking charges

Meeting held over Sumburgh parking charges
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

An apparent softening of tone has emerged after crunch talks between council and airport representatives in the latest instalment of the Sumburgh Airport parking charges fiasco.

Council leaders have met Hial staff to discuss the plans to roll out the £3 a day charge due to face motorists from the beginning of next month.

Political leader Steven Coutts was attending the meeting along with environment and transport and ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson. Chief executive Maggie Sandison was also present.

SIC leaders have now said they are “not convinced” government subsidies needed for airport operations were being applied fairly.

Mr Coutts said in a statement: “The meeting today was constructive and achieved a better understanding of the constraints of Hial’s operations and their challenges of maintaining 11 airports.

“Sumburgh’s growth is a success story and has reduced its call on subsidy. The airport is our lifeline link and we believe Hial should be properly funded to maintain the operation for island residents.

Mr Thomson added: “We are not convinced that the subsidy is being applied fairly and equitably across the Hial network.

“For example, Dundee Airport, with just two scheduled flights today, last year received a revenue subsidy of around £2.5 million, yet is not a lifeline link.

“We call on our Transport and Islands Minister to ensure that with the passing of the Islands Bill into law, he will ensure that the Hial subsidy distribution is ‘island-proofed’.”

Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon said: “I think both sides understand each other’s position much more clearly after our meeting and I am grateful to Shetland Islands Council for their time today.

“We will continue our ongoing dialogue with council officers around technical issues to ensure a mutually satisfactory resolution.”

Tags:
Inglis Lyon
Maggie Sandison
parking charges
Ryan Thomson
SIC
Steven Coutts
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Inglis Lyon, Maggie Sandison, parking charges, Ryan Thomson, SIC, Steven Coutts and Sumburgh Airport

Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored
Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored
14/06/2018
Councillors give backing to new recycling measures
Councillors give backing to new recycling measures
14/06/2018
Hial announce new concessions ahead of car parking charges
Hial announce new concessions ahead of car parking charges
29/05/2018
Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants
Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants
27/05/2018
John Smith named as council’s new infrastructure director
John Smith named as council’s new infrastructure director
18/05/2018
Council finance manager moves on to face ‘new challenges’
Council finance manager moves on to face ‘new challenges’
16/05/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top