22nd June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Farming and fisheries leaders ask Ministers to focus on delivering best possible Brexit outcome

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Farming and fisheries leaders have urged the Scottish Government to ensure enough is done to implement trade and export policy after the country leaves the EU.

NFU Scotland and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation are calling for ministers and civil servants to work closely with them to minimise risks and maximise opportunities.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said: “Everybody recognises that Brexit will create difficulties, but we believe that if government and the sectors work together these can be overcome.

“This is an opportunity for a bold approach to policy which will make Scottish agriculture productive, innovative and, above all, profitable.”

SFF president Ian Gatt stated: “Both the SFF and NFU Scotland are seriously concerned about how prepared the Scottish government is for a range of Brexit scenarios and about its ability to exercise responsibilities repatriated from Brussels.

“We are seeking assurances from ministers that they will have the human and material resources to exercise the full range of devolved powers in the run up to, and after Brexit.

“As we know from many years of experience, close collaboration with the Scottish government on farming and fisheries is essential to smooth day-to-day operations.”

The two met at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston and intend to meet again in the early autumn to discuss areas of common ground in detail.

Tags:
Brexit
Farming
fishing

More articles about Brexit, Farming and fishing

Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
Gove invited to see for himself animal shipment operations
18/04/2018
Fishermen’s leader slams ‘feeble’ Brexit negotiating efforts
Fishermen’s leader slams ‘feeble’ Brexit negotiating efforts
19/03/2018
Fears over velvet crab fishing ban
Fears over velvet crab fishing ban
02/03/2018
Latest poll suggests public backs fleet’s wish to ‘regain control’ of fishing grounds
Latest poll suggests public backs fleet’s wish to ‘regain control’ of fishing grounds
17/01/2018
‘Rambling’ PM prepared to trade away fishing rights, claims Carmichael
‘Rambling’ PM prepared to trade away fishing rights, claims Carmichael
19/12/2017
Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
13/12/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top