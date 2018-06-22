22nd June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police highlight drugs hauls through postal system

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Police say they have uncovered drugs worth around £7,500 from the postal system into the isles in recent months.

All of the recoveries were made with the aid of partners from the charity Dogs Against Drugs who monitor the postal system for suspicious packages as a matter of course.

In recent months a total of 13 packages containing drugs have been seized – leading to further searches of properties under warrant.

These have resulted in further recoveries of heroin, cannabis and cocaine.

Police say several people have been charged with drug offences, with other enquiries ongoing.

The recent searches came on Thursday after packages were intercepted. That resulted in searches of properties in Lerwick and Scalloway. Charges have been made.

Isles area commander Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are very aware that the postal system is one means that people will attempt to use to bring drugs into our islands and we are committed to intercepting any suspicious packages before they reach their intended targets.

“The value of Dogs Against Drugs in this work cannot be overstated – they play a vital role in keeping the communities of Shetland safe.

“They are a local charity who now have four dogs fully trained and successfully operating in the islands thanks to the support of the local community.

“Drugs have no place on Shetland and will not be tolerated – not by us as a police force, not by our partners and certainly not by the community.

“I hope these recoveries send a strong message to anyone attempting to bring drugs into Shetland that we are watching. With the support of Dogs Against Drugs we will intercept your package and you will face prosecution.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can pass this information on to Police Scotland by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tags:
drugs
Lindsay Tulloch
Police

More articles about drugs, Lindsay Tulloch and Police

Road closed after bus becomes stuck
Road closed after bus becomes stuck
21/06/2018
‘Feckless’ trio were caught carrying cannabis in bags
‘Feckless’ trio were caught carrying cannabis in bags
06/06/2018
Police appeal after Mossbank altercation
Police appeal after Mossbank altercation
20/05/2018
Probe highlights police failures in Arnold Mouat search
Probe highlights police failures in Arnold Mouat search
24/04/2018
Spate of vandalism in Lerwick
Spate of vandalism in Lerwick
23/04/2018
Police divers continue search for missing woman
Police divers continue search for missing woman
17/04/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top