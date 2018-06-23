23rd June 2018
WATCH: Simmer Dim rally sees bikers take to the road

The Simmer Dim bikers’ rally has been in full swing today, with bikers once again taking to the roads in impressive numbers.

Crowds gathered in Ollaberry where new friendships were made and old friends were reacquainted.

Plenty of motorcycle fans have been taking their bikes out, although low cloud and rain have combined to remove some of the mid-summer feel to the occasion.

A highlight of the event this year is the auctioning of a motorbike for mental health charity Mind Your Head.

Richelle Fraser organised the draw of her late father’s Kawasaki motorbike.

See next week’s Shetland Times for full story.

Ollaberry
Simmer Dim

