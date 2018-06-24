Lifeboat called out to help yacht

The Lerwick lifeboat was called out in the early hours of Sunday morning after a yacht began having problems in the Fair Isle Channel.

The vessel, which had four people onboard, suffered problems with her sail shortly after 5am.

A stand-by boat took her under tow towards Sumburgh until the lifeboat arrived on the scene and took over.

She towed the vessel to Lerwick in a lengthy operation which took until around 4pm to complete.