24th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland regains Laurenson Cup after 9-2 win

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport, ST Online

Shetland regained the Laurenson Cup after a convincing 9-2 victory over last season’s league champions Whitedale.

Goals from Gary Sutherland (three), James Aitken (three), Leighton Flaws (two) and David Murray were enough to see off a Whitedale side who have already pocketed this season’s Highland Fuels and Madrid Cups.

Consolations from the men in orange came from goals from Greg Tulloch and Allan Johnston.

Following the match the Laurenson Cup was presented to Shetland captain Leighton Flaws by Lenny Laurenson who is a member of the family who donated the trophy back in 1977.

Tags:
Football
laurenson cup
Whitedale

More articles about Football, laurenson cup and Whitedale

Whitedale bag Madrid Cup with comfortable 5-2 win over Ness
Whitedale bag Madrid Cup with comfortable 5-2 win over Ness
28/05/2018
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
11/05/2018
Plastic pollution, Flybe’s final departure and air fares hike
Plastic pollution, Flybe’s final departure and air fares hike
12/01/2018
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
29/12/2017
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
15/09/2017
Whitedale win premier league title after 27-year wait
Whitedale win premier league title after 27-year wait
08/09/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top