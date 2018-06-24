Shetland regains Laurenson Cup after 9-2 win

Shetland regained the Laurenson Cup after a convincing 9-2 victory over last season’s league champions Whitedale.

Goals from Gary Sutherland (three), James Aitken (three), Leighton Flaws (two) and David Murray were enough to see off a Whitedale side who have already pocketed this season’s Highland Fuels and Madrid Cups.

Consolations from the men in orange came from goals from Greg Tulloch and Allan Johnston.

Following the match the Laurenson Cup was presented to Shetland captain Leighton Flaws by Lenny Laurenson who is a member of the family who donated the trophy back in 1977.