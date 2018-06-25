25th June 2018
Car seized from woman on drink driving charge

A woman has been ordered not to drive and her car has been seized after she appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday on a drink driving charge.

Amy Arthur, 26, of Mulla, Voe, is accused of driving on an unclassified road at almost four times the legal limit.

The charge states that she drove on Saturday with 108 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath. The legal limit is 22.

Arthur’s case was continued without plea until 4th July to allow her to receive legal representation.

She was released on bail with special conditions attached that she does not drive, or be in charge of a car, between now and then.

A Crown motion to seize her car was granted by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

