Health board in talks for better airport waiting area in Aberdeen

NHS Shetland has been in talks to look at an alternative waiting area for patients flying back from Aberdeen Airport – rather than what has been described by a councillor as “a drafty corridor”.

Health board chief executive Ralph Roberts raised the issue during a Zetland Transport Partnership meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Roberts said there had been discussions with Loganair to look an alternative and he was having more talks about the matter on Friday.

He said there had been a suggestion that NHS Shetland should be obliged to pay for a lounge for passengers, but added in his own view it was a matter for all passengers travelling to Shetland.

Mr Roberts argued if the waiting area were adequate for all passengers it would be adequate for patients too.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson thanked Mr Roberts for bringing it to members’ attention.

Mr Thomson added “it’s a drafty corridor”, the issue had been raised at other transport meetings and Loganair was aware of the issue.

