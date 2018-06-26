27th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Health board in talks for better airport waiting area in Aberdeen

0 comments, , by , in News

NHS Shetland has been in talks to look at an alternative waiting area for patients flying back from Aberdeen Airport – rather than what has been described by a councillor as “a drafty corridor”.

Health board chief executive Ralph Roberts raised the issue during a Zetland Transport Partnership meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Roberts said there had been discussions with Loganair to look an alternative and he was having more talks about the matter on Friday.

He said there had been a suggestion that NHS Shetland should be obliged to pay for a lounge for passengers, but added in his own view it was a matter for all passengers travelling to Shetland.

Mr Roberts argued if the waiting area were adequate for all passengers it would be adequate for patients too.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson thanked Mr Roberts for bringing it to members’ attention.

Mr Thomson added “it’s a drafty corridor”, the issue had been raised at other transport meetings and Loganair was aware of the issue.

More in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Aberdeen Airport
Loganair
NHS Shetland
ZetTrans

More articles about Aberdeen Airport, Loganair, NHS Shetland and ZetTrans

NHS apologises over vaccine fridge errors that left hundreds potentially exposed
NHS apologises over vaccine fridge errors that left hundreds potentially exposed
30/05/2018
Crowds raise a glass to Mid May Beer Day
Crowds raise a glass to Mid May Beer Day
12/05/2018
Shetland Bus remembered, health chief appointed and homes for refugees
Shetland Bus remembered, health chief appointed and homes for refugees
20/04/2018
Bus timetable changes approved
Bus timetable changes approved
30/03/2018
NHS worker Gemma conquers Everest for charity
NHS worker Gemma conquers Everest for charity
30/03/2018
Weather delays and a £6m hit for Loganair
Weather delays and a £6m hit for Loganair
21/03/2018

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top