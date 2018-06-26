Power off at Lerwick Town Hall

It’s the local seat of power – but tomorrow Lerwick Town Hall will be left without any.

That’s because Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are carrying out essential repairs nearby and need to switch off the electricity supply between 9am and 2pm.

Public meetings have been moved and a meeting of the full council will take place in Shetland Museum.

The registrar will be unable to register births, deaths or marriages. Anyone needing registration services between 9am and 2pm should call (01595) 744562 in advance or visit in person after 2pm.

Power is being turned off so engineers can replace a transformer and switches that serve the King Erik House sheltered accommodation on St Olaf Street.

Telephone calls to the town may not connect. The SIC apologised in advance for any inconvenience.