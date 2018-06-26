27th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Power off at Lerwick Town Hall

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

It’s the local seat of power – but tomorrow Lerwick Town Hall will be left without any.

That’s because Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are carrying out essential repairs nearby and need to switch off the electricity supply between 9am and 2pm.

Public meetings have been moved and a meeting of the full council will take place in Shetland Museum.

The registrar will be unable to register births, deaths or marriages. Anyone needing registration services between 9am and 2pm should call (01595) 744562 in advance or visit in person after 2pm.

Power is being turned off so engineers can replace a transformer and switches that serve the King Erik House sheltered accommodation on St Olaf Street.

Telephone calls to the town may not connect. The SIC apologised in advance for any inconvenience.

Tags:
Lerwick Town Hall
Shetland Isalnds Council

More articles about Lerwick Town Hall and Shetland Isalnds Council

Care Day flag raised at Town Hall
Care Day flag raised at Town Hall
16/02/2018
Man taken to hospital after fall near town hall
Man taken to hospital after fall near town hall
27/11/2017
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
07/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top