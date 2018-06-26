Tourism ‘coo van’ on the moo-ve around isles

Visitor attractions – including Sumburgh Lighthouse, Unst Heritage Centre and Scalloway Museum – are to be visited by a VisitScotland “coo van” next week.

“Heather”, one of the national tourism organisation’s small herd of vans offering mobile information provision – will be in Shetland from Monday until Thursday along with a team of “coo-visors”

NorthLink is working with VisitScotland on the visit by transporting them to and from Shetland. The coo-visors will be on hand to offer visitors advice on what to see and do in Shetland.

The coo van will be in Lerwick and the North Mainland on Monday, Yell and Unst on Tuesday, the South Mainland on Wednesday and Lerwick and the Central Mainland on Thursday.

The vans are part of VisitScotland’s strategy to provide inspiration to visitors with “outreach marketing” and passing on information about things to see and do throughout the country.

VisitScotland island manager Steve Mathieson said: “I know from talking to our coo-visors that they are very much looking forward to their trip to Shetland, to meet and offer information to visitors which we hope will then inspire them to visit again in the future.

“We have been mobilising our workforce to deliver the best information to every corner of Scotland through face-to-face and digital channels, including our online community platform, a fleet of coo vans and other outreach activity.

“The coo vans, in particular, have become a real talking point among visitors to events across Scotland, and they will be a popular addition to the many events and locations they attend over the coming months.

“The coo vans have a great following on social media and are particularly popular with children in Scotland. Having them here is a great way of showcasing our islands to potential visitors from all over the world – but is not trying to portray Shetland as the home of the Highland coo!”