27th June 2018
Trowie tales and stand-up from funnywoman Marjolein Robertson

Funnywoman Marjolein Robertson’s Edinburgh Fringe material will get a dry run in front of Shetland audiences.

Marjolein Robertson’s shows will be aired to a Shetland audience before she takes them to the Edinburgh Fringe

Comedian Robertson is again heading to the capital where she will be taking two shows – one stand-up and one storytelling.

And on Thursday 19th July both elements will be performing both elements in a night of two halves in Mareel.

The first half will be the traditional Shetland trowie story the Hillsook Wedeen (Hillswick Wedding). Told from the point of view of the protagonist’s sister, the Hillswick Wedding explores life in Shetland in the 1850s as well as the magical and otherworldly home of the trows.

The story tells of a man who is taken into the world of the trows. Robertson recounts the tale in character bringing the audience right into the heart of the story. The Mareel show will be the premiere of this story as told by Robertson.

For part two, Robertson will return to her stand-up self for her newest show, Marjolein Robertson: It’s Time.

This then takes a twist on the traditional story from the first half as Marjolein intertwines true anecdotes that led her into the world of comedy with the classic Shetland trowie tale.

Traditional storytelling and trows form the first part of the evening. Illustration: Dirk Robertson

Robertson said: “It’s Time is my favourite show yet as it follows a coherent story which has led me to this point now at my third Fringe, which, really is about time that I performed my Fringe show in Shetland before heading down. Actually take it to the home crowd first.

“The trowie tale is one I have been enamoured with since a young age, it shares so much of Shetland’s traditions and creatures in one magical and immersive story. I am as, if not more, excited to tell it at home, where it will really resonate with everybody as part of our heritage.”

Robertson performed It’s Time at the Glasgow Comedy Festival in the spring. She was described by Jay Richardson of The Scotsman as a “highly promising and delightfully original act”.

