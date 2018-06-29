Driver banned after being caught four times the limit

A man has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £600 after he admitted being four times the drink driving limit.

Jaroslaw Tomasz Jaworski, 57, of Rockmount, Hamnavoe, pleaded guilty to driving at Dunrossness with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath – far exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes – when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Jaworski committed the offence on 29th May. The court heard he was stopped by police shortly before 7pm due to the manner of his driving.

He failed the roadside screening test, was arrested and taken to the police station.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Jaworski was appearing from custody because he had failed to abide by a court undertaking to appear.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Jaworski had, after the offence, gone to Poland to visit his sick mother.

He thought he had explained to the police that he was going overseas, but there was a misunderstanding.

“There is no disrespect intended on his part,” Mr Allan said.

He added Jaworski had no previous convictions, and felt “very ashamed” for what he had done.

Mr Allan said his client had been drinking the day before the offence took place.

On the day of the offence, Jaworski had had one drink in the morning.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said it was “quite a high reading”.

Banning him from the road, he said Jaworski could reduce his period of disqualification by one quarter if he completed a drink drivers rehabilitation course.