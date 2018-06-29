Police continue search for missing ferry man

Efforts are still underway to trace a crewmember who went missing from the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland on Wednesday night.

The man has been named as Charlie Gibson, 58, from Orkney.

The ferry had left Aberdeen at 7pm and was bound for Lerwick when he went missing.

Mr Gibson was last seen shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

He is described as 5’7’’ in height with short, balding dark hair and is of slim build and has slight facial stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue uniform with the NorthLink Ferries logo and glasses.

A search of the boat was carried out overnight and the coastguard also assisted with searches.

Shetland Area Commander Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We are continuing our enquiries to trace Charlie and would urge anyone who may have information to contact us.

“We have spoken to passengers who were on board the ferry today and have continued with searches today.

“If Charlie is reading this, we would urge him to get in touch to let us know that he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 5259 of 27th June.”