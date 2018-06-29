29th June 2018
WATCH: Sound pupils bid George farewell with ‘flossing’ flashmob

Pupils at Sound Primary School have celebrated the final day of term with a flashmob performing the latest dance craze.

The bairns were also bidding farewell to popular lollipop man and classroom assistant George Webster, who had instigated the end of term fun.

Retiring lollipop man George Webster leads Sound Primary School pupils in a ‘flossing’ flashmob. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Mr Webster joined pupils in a massive performance of viral dance trend ‘flossing’.

The lollipop man was one of three Sound Primary School staff members retiring today, with his wife Marion Webster and fellow crossing attendant Sandra Moar also departing.

