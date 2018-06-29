29th June 2018
WATCH: Viking Bus Station to get new graffiti mural

A French artist will work with youngsters to create a street art mural at the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick.

Marc Delaye, now based in Inverness, will oversee the graffiti project in August. It is part of the Year of Young People activities.

The youngsters involved will come up with ideas but they are also keen to hear what other young people would like to see on the mural.

Year of Young People ambassador Jonathan Dorrat said: “We’d really like children and young people aged eight to 26 years to come forward with designs or concepts for the new mural. Some of the themes could be, ‘What do you enjoy about Shetland?’, ‘What makes you proud of Shetland?’, ‘What is Shetland famous for?’.”

The artwork will be spraypainted and sealed in sections and will measure about 30 metres long and 2.4 metres in height.
Send any ideas, before Friday 6th July 2018, to youthservices@shetland.gov.uk or call (01595) 744490 or contact SIC Youth Services through their Facebook page.

The SIC’s education and families chairman George Smith said: “This is a really exciting project that will capture the creative talents of young people, who will design and create this substantial piece of graffiti street art.

“This project will help to channel their energy, and produce something expressive and colourful that helps to transform the area of the Viking Bus Station. It will be a fitting local legacy of the Year of Young People 2018.”

• The Viking Bus Station wall was last decorated in May 2007 to coincide with the opening of the Shetland Museum and Archives at Hay’s Dock. Thanks to Filmmaker JJ Jamieson for sharing this time-lapse video of the artwork being installed.

