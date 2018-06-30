Airport parking charges will be delayed by four to six weeks

The introduction of car parking charges at Sumburgh Airport has been deferred for over a month to allow a revised design programme to be completed.

The decision was made by Highlands & Islands Airports Limited (Hial) after discussion with Shetland Islands Council to ensure all works were fully compliant with regulations and address technical requirements relating to positioning and road safety.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: “Following extensive and constructive consultation between our infrastructure team and SIC officers we have agreed revisions to the car parking design at Sumburgh.

“Unfortunately, this will mean a delay to the introduction of between four and six weeks. The revised design will now be programmed in and we anticipate the car parking charges will be implemented by mid-August.

“Throughout this process we have had excellent collaboration from council officers and I would like to thank them for their understanding throughout this process.”

Mr Lyon added that the car parking charges at Hial’s airports at Stornoway and Kirkwall would be operational from Sunday.