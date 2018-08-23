LPA chief announces plans to retire

Sandra Laurenson is to retire as chief executive at Lerwick Port Authority in November after more than 40 years of service.

The LPA has announced Captain Calum Grains will succeed her.

The management changes at the Shetland port have been announced by the Authority following its August board meeting.

Ms Laurenson said: “I am delighted that Calum is succeeding me as chief executive, with all the benefits of continuity to such an interesting job.

“He will very much enjoy, as I have, the support of a great team at the port, as well as that of all the customers who keep the ‘top port’ going,” she said.

