Sprinter Dinwoodie earns another Scotland shirt

Sprint starlet Katie Dinwoodie has been selected to represent Scotland at the 2018 School Games.

The Anderson High School pupil, 15, will compete in the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the multi-sport event which is hosted at Loughborough University in England.

Dinwoodie runs for Shetland Amateur Athletics Club and has had an impressive season already winning gold in the Scottish Schools Championships as well as silver in the 200m. Last year she won three golds in the Scottish North District Championships over 100m, 200m and 300m.

The School Games bring together more than 1400 athletes competing across 11 sports, including four disability disciplines. An athletes’ village for the event will be on the Loughborough University campus, and the games has its own ceremony and is expected to attract large numbers of spectators.

The event will run from 30th August to 2nd September.