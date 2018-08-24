WATCH: Great-grandmother shows off Abba dance routine

A 90-year-old wheelchair user has become a dancing queen after mastering a routine to the soundtrack of Abba.

Amy Mouat, of Lerwick, attends a weekly workout at the Clickimin Leisure Complex where she loves busting a move with her fitness instructor.

A keen dancer in her youth, Mrs Mouat feared her time on the tiles was up after a triple bypass operation in 2010 – but the retired special needs worker has banished those doubts.

She said: “I’ve always enjoyed exercising. I’m not a sporty person but exercise I’ve always liked.”

