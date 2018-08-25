Feast of film kicks off with parade to cinema

The 12th Screenplay film festival officially launched on Saturday with a parade from the Market Cross to Mareel.

Weather was less than favourable for the high-spirited march to the cinema, an annual fixture of the Shetland Arts’ organised festival.

Skeld Hall hosted the first film of the festival on Friday evening with a screening of the mockumentary Best in Show.

Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park and Auf Wiedersehn, Pet star Timothy Spall are the headline guests this time around.

Over the next nine days Mareel will be showing a broad range of films offering plenty of choice to film buffs and casual viewers alike.

Screenings will include the Scottish premiere of The Etruscan Smile starring Brian Cox, Hitchcock classic Psycho, an arctic retelling of the classic John Ford western The Searchers (which itself showed at the festival ten years ago) and locally made short films.

Screenplay began in 2007 and counts film critic Mark Kermode and film academic Linda Ruth Williams as curators. This year’s festival runs until 2nd September.