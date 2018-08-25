Spurs lose tight Highland Amateur Cup final

Lerwick Spurs have narrowly lost the Highland Amateur Cup final after taking the tie to extra-time with a late equaliser.

The isles side had gone a goal down to Pentland United – the competition’s most successful team – in the 18th minute.

Pentland looked set to secure their eight Highland Amateur Cup trophy until a stoppage time equaliser from Spurs brought the game to extra-time.

The Lerwick side found themselves 2-1 down in the 6th minute of extra-time and were unfortunately unable to bag an equaliser.

Spurs won five games on their way to the final including a quarter-final success against 2017 champions Avoch.