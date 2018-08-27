30th August 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Attempts to recruit staff hampered by housing shortfall

3 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Efforts to attract new members of staff to the council in key sectors are being hampered by a shortfall in housing.

Members of the education and families and development committees were told an accommodation shortfall was holding back attempts to attracting new workers.

The education meeting heard there had been problems recruiting to certain secondary school subjects such as home economics and technical subjects.

Agency staff have also had to be taken on to fill gaps in posts relating to youth justice.

The issue was also highlighted in development.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.

Tags:
Accommodation
Development
education
housing

More articles about Accommodation, Development, education and housing

Free school transport comes under scrutiny
Free school transport comes under scrutiny
12/06/2018
Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants
Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants
27/05/2018
School day shake-up gets full council approval
School day shake-up gets full council approval
21/02/2018
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
17/01/2018
Stern response from members over education changes
Stern response from members over education changes
04/12/2017
Town residents welcome draft plans for 300 Staney Hill homes
Town residents welcome draft plans for 300 Staney Hill homes
02/12/2017

3 comments

  1. Alistair Tulloch

    In last weeks Shetland Times, there are 16 houses available for rent with Hjaltland Housing. There are many more private houses for rent or for sale. There are council houses empty in country districts.
    Shetlands population is at best static, so where exactly is the shortage- I have never seen anyone sleeping rough in Shetland through lack of a suitable house??

    Reply
  2. Johan Adamson

    It has been reported recently that young families are leaving Shetland and also that there are empty private lets, especially in the likes of Brae. So you would think there should be a lot of spare capacity in the private rental area. So how can accommodation be the problem when we were able to house all of the Total etc workers fairly recently and they have gone?

    Reply
    • Christopher Johnston

      Don’t confuse Councillors with inconvenient facts.
      I suspect that Council has an unspoken, long term goal of concentrating population closer to Lerwick, where they can more easily and inexpensively manage it.

      Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top