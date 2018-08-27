Attempts to recruit staff hampered by housing shortfall
Efforts to attract new members of staff to the council in key sectors are being hampered by a shortfall in housing.
Members of the education and families and development committees were told an accommodation shortfall was holding back attempts to attracting new workers.
The education meeting heard there had been problems recruiting to certain secondary school subjects such as home economics and technical subjects.
Agency staff have also had to be taken on to fill gaps in posts relating to youth justice.
The issue was also highlighted in development.
In last weeks Shetland Times, there are 16 houses available for rent with Hjaltland Housing. There are many more private houses for rent or for sale. There are council houses empty in country districts.
Shetlands population is at best static, so where exactly is the shortage- I have never seen anyone sleeping rough in Shetland through lack of a suitable house??
It has been reported recently that young families are leaving Shetland and also that there are empty private lets, especially in the likes of Brae. So you would think there should be a lot of spare capacity in the private rental area. So how can accommodation be the problem when we were able to house all of the Total etc workers fairly recently and they have gone?
Don’t confuse Councillors with inconvenient facts.
I suspect that Council has an unspoken, long term goal of concentrating population closer to Lerwick, where they can more easily and inexpensively manage it.