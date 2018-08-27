Attempts to recruit staff hampered by housing shortfall

Efforts to attract new members of staff to the council in key sectors are being hampered by a shortfall in housing.

Members of the education and families and development committees were told an accommodation shortfall was holding back attempts to attracting new workers.

The education meeting heard there had been problems recruiting to certain secondary school subjects such as home economics and technical subjects.

Agency staff have also had to be taken on to fill gaps in posts relating to youth justice.

The issue was also highlighted in development.

