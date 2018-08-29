Man who abused disabled victim is spared prison term

A man who repeatedly abused a disabled person over the phone has been spared a prison sentence.

Scott Johnson, 23, previously admitted carrying out a “totally repulsive” course of conduct by making 23 calls to the victim using a withheld number.

The incident happened between 22nd February and 6th April this year.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Scott was genuinely remorseful and ashamed of what he had done.

A background report said Johnson was at the lower end of the lower risk of re-offending.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank placed Johnson on supervision for one year and ordered he carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within a six month timeframe. He also ordered Johnson pay £1,000 in compensation to his victim.

