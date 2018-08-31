31st August 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Amenity trust chief aims for further financial stability

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The chief executive of Shetland Amenity Trust says things are “moving in the right direction” – following a discussion of its accounts at its annual general meeting.

Members were told on Friday that the trust had a deficit of £337,000 in operating costs for the 2017/18 year, but factoring in depreciation and other figures the trust had a cash position of minus-£77,000, down from minus-£111,000 the previous year.

Mat Roberts after the meeting there was an aim for further financial stability at the trust.

He said: “£337,000 is the figure reported in the accounts and that includes the depreciation figures and all the other bits and pieces that the accountants like to put in.

“The cash position, as it were, was minus-£77,000. That’s real terms.”

Mr Roberts said the trust was examining all of its expenditure and income streams.

The trust is also looking at its funding options and trimming down its property portfolio and the costs of Hays Dock restaurant, which Mr Roberts said had made been making a loss, and had done historically too.

“We’re looking at everything again in greater detail and in a more measured sense,” Mr Roberts said.

“Obviously I wasn’t here last year, but I get the impression people discovered the situation and there was a certain amount of enthusiasm and energy and immediacy that was required to solve the problem. And therefore fairly broad decisions had to be made because problems had to be solved very quickly.

“The accounts show we’re going in the right direction, and we’ve bought ourselves some thinking time to take a more considered approach now to how we build a sustainable long-term business model.”

• More in next week’s Shetland Times.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Mat Roberts
Shetland
Shetland Amenity Trust

More articles about Mat Roberts, Shetland and Shetland Amenity Trust

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for Mind Your Head fun run
GALLERY: Crowds turn out for Mind Your Head fun run
26/08/2018
Spurs lose tight Highland Amateur Cup final
Spurs lose tight Highland Amateur Cup final
25/08/2018
Tour boat vandalised
Tour boat vandalised
19/08/2018
WATCH: Fine day for sailing as Peerie Boat Week ramps up
WATCH: Fine day for sailing as Peerie Boat Week ramps up
17/08/2018
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
24/07/2018
Dangerous driving appeal
Dangerous driving appeal
14/07/2018

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top