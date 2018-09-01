1st September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Dinwoodie wins 100 metres gold at UK School Games

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, Sport

Lerwick sprinter Katie Dinwoodie struck gold at the national finals of the 2018 School Games, being staged at Loughborough University this weekend.

Winner Katie Dinwoodie with silver medallist Leah Okorhi (left) and bronze medallist Nayanna Dubarry-Gay .

The 15-year-old, who is a pupil at the Anderson High School, was part of the Scotland team and took an impressive victory in the 100 metres. In a close race Dinwoodie held her form to record a time of 12.36 seconds to win by 0.03 of a second.

She finished ahead of silver medalist Leah Okorhi (Midlands) and England South’s Nayanna Dubarry-Gay in third place.

Dinwoodie said: “That was good – my start was quite bad but I managed to pull through in the end. I expected them to pull ahead but I could see them to the side of me – that’s probably the biggest win of my career.

“The School Games has been really good and I like how there’s other sports here, not just athletics, plus there’s been great support. Hopefully I can come back and defend my title next year.”

Now in its 13th year, the event – featuring over 1,000 school-age athletes – sees some of the most talented schoolchildren from across the UK compete in 11 different sports.

Some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars have previously competed before going onto international success, including Ellie Simmons, Jonnie Peacock, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Peaty.

The games, which is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and the home country sports councils and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, was established in 2006 after London won the bid to host the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and formed a key part of the legacy programme.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top