Second beer festival starts with a bang on Friday

The second annual Shetland Beer Festival, at the Gilbertson Park Games Hall in Lerwick, got off to a flying start on Friday evening with a big turnout and some well-received music into the bargain.

The event, hosted by Cancer Research UK (Cruk) Shetland, is intended to promote responsible drinking and includes a barbecue and children’s activities on the Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s festival raised almost £4,000 for the important charity, with the organisers hoping for a good tally again this time round. A token system is used, similar to beer festivals around the country, which gives visitors discount on their choice of drinks.

Cruk Shetland chairman Martin Henderson said Friday evening had seen a “good crowd of folk” and a “great line-up of musicians”. He was hoping for very much the same on the Saturday.

Mr Henderson said: “It güd really good, with more ticket sales for tonight so we’re expecting another good night. It’s fine to see it all coming together when you have put so much effort into it.”

The stall holders in the games hall include Viking Mead and Valhalla, the Thule/J W Gray, Shetland Reel Gin, Thistly Cross Cider, Lerwick Brewery and the Dowry/Beervana, while the committee is running a wines, spirits and prosecco stall.

Music on the Friday was provided by Sheila Henderson, Isaac Webb and the Boogie Boys, the Peter Wood Band, the Bashies and ended with a disco organised by Lynden Nicolson.

The Saturday lunchtime entertainment came from High Level Music’s young talent, Hjaltibonhoga and the North Ness Boys while in the evening May and Mackie, Beltane Ree, Scaldin Bragg and the GTL Disco were in action.

Mr Henderson said: “I think everybody that was out [on Friday night] was here basically. A couple of people went on a recce around the pubs and there was no-one in one bar, three in another and six in another.”

He added that it was hoped to the beer festival would become an annual event. The idea of everyone, both young and old, coming together and having a good time was very much what was hoped for.

