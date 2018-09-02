Big turnout to welcome the eighth Serene to Whalsay

Crowds gathered at Symbister on Saturday afternoon to watch the arrival of Whalsay’s latest pelagic trawler, the 82-metre Serene.

The boat, the latest of eight to bear the same name, was built at the Karstensens shipyard in Denmark. She is understood to be Shetland’s largest fishing vessel so far.

Skipper Bobby Polson and partners signed the order for the new boat at the Skipper Expo trade show in Aberdeen two years ago.

The previous Serene, 10 metres shorter, was only delivered nine years ago. She has been sold to a Norwegian owner and is now renamed the Havstål.

The first Serene, a dual purpose wooden drift/seine net boat was built by Mr Polson’s father Mackie in 1955. At around 70 feet she was just a quarter of the latest vessel’s length.

The second, the first purse netter, arrived in 1969. Five more were to follow, each one larger and more efficient than the last, until this weekend brought the eighth.

Mackie Polson, who founded the Serene Fishing Company, died just over four years ago aged 85. But three of the original partners remain within the organisation.