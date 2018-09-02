2nd September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Big turnout to welcome the eighth Serene to Whalsay

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, Headlines, News

The latest Serene arrives at the pier at Symbister. Photo: Ivan Reid

Crowds gathered at Symbister on Saturday afternoon to watch the arrival of Whalsay’s latest pelagic trawler, the 82-metre Serene.

The boat, the latest of eight to bear the same name, was built at the Karstensens shipyard in Denmark. She is understood to be Shetland’s largest fishing vessel so far.

Skipper Bobby Polson and partners signed the order for the new boat at the Skipper Expo trade show in Aberdeen two years ago.

The previous Serene, 10 metres shorter, was only delivered nine years ago. She has been sold to a Norwegian owner and is now renamed the Havstål.

The first Serene, a dual purpose wooden drift/seine net boat was built by Mr Polson’s father Mackie in 1955. At around 70 feet she was just a quarter of the latest vessel’s length.

The second, the first purse netter, arrived in 1969. Five more were to follow, each one larger and more efficient than the last, until this weekend brought the eighth.

Mackie Polson, who founded the Serene Fishing Company, died just over four years ago aged 85. But three of the original partners remain within the organisation.

Tags:
Bobby Polson
Serene

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top