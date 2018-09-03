3rd September 2018
New head of finance appointed by council

0 comments

The council has announced the appointment of a new head of finance to replace Jonathan Belford who has moved to Aberdeen.

New man Jamie Manson, who is expected to join the council towards the end of September, is moving from one island to another.

He was most recently employed on a fixed-term contract as director of resources for the Ascension Island Government.

The council says Mr Manson was responsible for a wide range of services including finance, customs, health services, education, the Post Office and human resources in the South Atlantic island.

