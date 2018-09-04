4th September 2018
“Ambitious” 10-year plan hopes to improve outcomes for all

An “ambitious” 10-year plan which aims to improve the lives of every Shetland resident was launched on Tuesday.

The Shetland Partnership Plan 2018 – 2028 includes a number of bold aims such as halving fuel poverty, creating 800 new jobs and quartering the number of food parcels distributed.

The plan is a collaborative effort which aims to include members of the community alongside a variety of organisations.

Lead members of the Shetland Partnership are the SIC, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and NHS Shetland, though many other partners will feed into the work of the plan.

The plan speaks of the shared visions and priorities of the organisations and the wider community, with data collected from public consultations providing some of the basis for the plan.

At a press briefing on Tuesday representatives of the five lead bodies spoke positively of their belief that increased collaboration in community planning could help to tackle inequalities and address problems such as the generational imbalance in Shetland’s population.

One comment

  1. Suzy V Jolly

    What an absolute load of twaddle. This is a prime example of a waste of public funding. So then, are the above organisations going to:-

    – Pay everyone’s electricity bills (to cut fuel poverty, not everyone is on or wants to be on the district heating scheme … if it still exists in a year or two given the situation with the ‘recycling’ scheme) or are all electricity companies on this committee?

    – Create 800 new jobs amongst the organisations mentioned above … but wouldn’t that increase council tax for starters?

    – Somehow change UK legislation so that those usually in receipt of food parcels, such as those claiming benefits, get more dosh, and/or reduce council and housing association rents?

    This sounds and reads like a fantasy wish list, attempting to achieve goals outside of their control.

