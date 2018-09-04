4th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Inspectors visit Sandness and Cunningsburgh Primary Schools

The chairman of the council’s education and families committee has stressed primary schools at Sandness and Cunningsburgh will heed advice following visits by inspectors.

George Smith says inspectors from Education Scotland have been helping staff at both schools identify strengths and work to target areas where improvement is required.

Inspectors held talks with parents, children and staff during their visit to the isles in May.

• For full story, see Friday’s Shetland Times.

