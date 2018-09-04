4th September 2018
Sustainable Shetland objects to Mossy Hill plan

Sustainable Shetland are raising objections to the planned Mossy Hill windfarm.

The group alleges “exaggerated claims” have been made to justify the proposed 12 turbines.

The proposals came up for discussion during a Lerwick Community Council meeting, with members clashing over the benefits of windfarm installations.

A detailed planning statement submitted on behalf of the windfarm went before members at the Monday night meeting.

Lerwick Community Council
Mossy Hill Windfarm

