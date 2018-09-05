6th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Entrepreneur’s ‘superkraut’ in the running for national award

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

An isles businesswoman is in the running to win the title of Food Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s Scottish Women’s Awards.

Evonne Morrison with some of her products.

Evonne Morrison from Weisdale founded the health food company Good Nude Food whilst pregnant with twins.

The company’s first product range “Superkraut” has three probiotic-rich sauerkrauts which have superfoods added to them.

Superkraut was launched earlier this year and is sold in stores throughout Scotland and England, including Scoop in Lerwick.

On learning she is up for the award Ms Morrison said: “I am delighted and very grateful to be shortlisted for this award especially at such an early stage of my business. There are so many hard working and ambitious women in Scotland, so it’s an honour to have been picked as a finalist. It has taken a lot of hard work to launch my first line of food products on the UK market so I appreciate the recognition.”

The black-tie event will be hosted in Glasgow on 12th September.

Tags:
Evonne Morrison
Food & Drink
Good Nude Food

More articles about Evonne Morrison, Food & Drink and Good Nude Food

Shetland is a winner at global cookbook awards
Shetland is a winner at global cookbook awards
29/05/2016
Brewery signs deal with major supermarkets
Brewery signs deal with major supermarkets
19/04/2016
Hops shortage gives brewers a headache
Hops shortage gives brewers a headache
12/04/2016
Applicant MacColl ‘thrilled and overwhelmed’ after pizzeria plan approved
Applicant MacColl ‘thrilled and overwhelmed’ after pizzeria plan approved
15/03/2016
Italian restaurant idea frowned upon by planners
Italian restaurant idea frowned upon by planners
24/11/2015
Three firms reach food and drink final
Three firms reach food and drink final
31/03/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top