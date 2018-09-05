Entrepreneur’s ‘superkraut’ in the running for national award

An isles businesswoman is in the running to win the title of Food Entrepreneur of the Year at this year’s Scottish Women’s Awards.

Evonne Morrison from Weisdale founded the health food company Good Nude Food whilst pregnant with twins.

The company’s first product range “Superkraut” has three probiotic-rich sauerkrauts which have superfoods added to them.

Superkraut was launched earlier this year and is sold in stores throughout Scotland and England, including Scoop in Lerwick.

On learning she is up for the award Ms Morrison said: “I am delighted and very grateful to be shortlisted for this award especially at such an early stage of my business. There are so many hard working and ambitious women in Scotland, so it’s an honour to have been picked as a finalist. It has taken a lot of hard work to launch my first line of food products on the UK market so I appreciate the recognition.”

The black-tie event will be hosted in Glasgow on 12th September.