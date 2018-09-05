6th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Locum costs could contribute to £4.8m overspend

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A bleak picture of health service finances was presented to the integration joint board (IJB) on Wednesday where members heard of a predicted overspend of £4.8 million.

NHS Shetland’s head of finance Karl Williamson told the board that high locum costs remained the biggest cost pressure facing health services in Shetland.

Vacancies have been a persistent problem with a number of GPs requiring locum cover. These practices include Brae, Whalsay and Walls. This is set to contribute to a projected overspend of around £1.1 million in primary care by the end of the financial year.

The IJB must break even at the end of each financial year which means that the SIC and NHS Shetland will provide one-off payments to the board should the projected overspend materialise.

Around £400,000 will be required from the SIC to cover the overspend on services delegated to the board.

NHS Shetland, meanwhile, may be forced to explore the possibility of brokerage with the Scottish Government to cover a £4.4 million overspend in the NHS arm of IJB budgets. This may have implications for future allocations to the board, the meeting heard.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times

Tags:
health
Integration Joint Board
NHS Shetland
Shetland Islands Council
Social Care

More articles about health, Integration Joint Board, NHS Shetland, Shetland Islands Council and Social Care

“Ambitious” 10-year plan hopes to improve outcomes for all
“Ambitious” 10-year plan hopes to improve outcomes for all
04/09/2018
Locum psychiatrist costs health board £625,000 a year
Locum psychiatrist costs health board £625,000 a year
21/08/2018
Communications failure is due to work on subsea cable
Communications failure is due to work on subsea cable
17/08/2018
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
06/08/2018
Duncan urges pragmatic Brexit negotiaitions to avoid “pain” on both sides
Duncan urges pragmatic Brexit negotiaitions to avoid “pain” on both sides
03/08/2018
Health board in talks for better airport waiting area in Aberdeen
Health board in talks for better airport waiting area in Aberdeen
26/06/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top