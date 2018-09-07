Graduation day for college students

It’s been a day of celebration for graduates ending their studies at Shetland College UHI, with Higher and Further Education scholars today having attended an award ceremony at Mareel.

UHI’s deputy principal Professor Crichton Lang presided over the ceremony and presented certificates to students.

Chairman of the Shetland College Board, Peter Campbell, said: “Congratulations to all our graduates and other award recipients who have achieved success with their studies last year.

“We wish them every success in the future.”

