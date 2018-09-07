7th September 2018
WATCH: Forgotten Sons launch new single

Isles rockers Forgotten Sons have released their new single Pennies In The Water today – fresh from a string of shows in Orkney and on the mainland.

Lead singer Burdy Burgess says of the new track: “Too many people spend their money and time wishing for a better life but don’t follow through with their hopes and dreams. This song is about realising when someone you care for is very unhappy and you feel you have what it takes to save them from their own demise.”

 

