8th September 2018
Blue-green algae confirmed at Clickimin Loch

The council’s environmental health department has received confirmed notice from Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) of blue green algae at Clickimin Loch.

The authority says updated warning signs have been placed on the footpaths near the loch, advising the public, including dog walkers and anglers, to avoid contact with the water.

Adjoining landowners and land users have been notified, as have NHS Shetland, Shetland Recreational Trust, Anderson High School and Shetland Angling Association.

