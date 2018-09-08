8th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

No shortage of goals in action-packed weekend

There was loads of football action on Saturday with LK Galaxy claiming a convincing win against Tizers to win the Association Cup.

Final score was an incredible 8-0, with no fewer than five goals coming from Jordan Thomason.

Meanwhile, the contest for the County Shield was won by Ness at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick. Scorers Stuart Copland and Ian Bray secured a 2-0 win against Whitedale.

Ness United Captain Stuart Farmer with the GTS County Shield. Photo: Kevin Jones

