9th September 2018
Hial annual results reveal increase in passenger figures and revenue
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial), is reporting a “significant increase” in revenue and passenger numbers for 2017/18 .

The company, which is wholly owned by the Scottish ministers and is responsible for the management and operation of 11 airports, has boosted revenue to £24.9 million. The organisation has also announced a record year for passenger figures across the group with 1.78million passengers travelling through its airports, an increase of seven per cent on the previous year.

Hial chief executive, Inglis Lyon, said: “Over the past year we have achieved some major milestones: 875,000 passengers at Inverness Airport, record numbers at Sumburgh, in Shetland, and new direct routes to Manchester from Stornoway.”

Hial has faced criticism this year over plans to introduce car parking charges – which were subsequently delayed – and long-running proposals for a centralised air traffic control system.

