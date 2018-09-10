10th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fresh calls to halt Sumburgh Airport parking charges

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Two politicians have made new calls for proposed “unfair and unwarranted” parking charges at Sumburgh Airport to be ditched.

Shetland Islands Council’s transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson and isles MSP Tavish Scott are making the demands. It comes as airport operator Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) revealed an upsurge in passenger numbers at Sumburgh.

The two politicians say that contrasts with falling numbers across other Hial-operated airports.

In a joint statement they said: “Sumburgh’s strength only serves to highlight weaknesses elsewhere. As passenger numbers rise in Shetland they fall elsewhere.

“As we know from Hial’s own figures, Sumburgh Airport makes an operating profit. It is the only airport across the Hial network, including Dundee and Inverness to make a profit.

“So why should Shetlanders subsidise Dundee and Inverness airports by paying to park at our lifeline airport that is 25 miles from Lerwick without any dedicated public transport alternative?”

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse is expected in Shetland today and Mr Thomson and Mr Scott added that they would like him “to accept that argument and tell HialL to drop these unfair and unwarranted proposals.”

Ends

Tags:
parking charges
Paul Wheelhouse
Ryan Thomson
Sumburgh Airport
Tavish Scott

More articles about parking charges, Paul Wheelhouse, Ryan Thomson, Sumburgh Airport and Tavish Scott

WATCH: Major decommissioning plans are announced during ministerial visit
WATCH: Major decommissioning plans are announced during ministerial visit
10/09/2018
Hial annual results reveal increase in passenger figures and revenue
Hial annual results reveal increase in passenger figures and revenue
09/09/2018
MSPs demand answers over ferry fares ‘shambles’
MSPs demand answers over ferry fares ‘shambles’
08/08/2018
Scott calls on union to allow medical flights during Aberdeen Airport strike
Scott calls on union to allow medical flights during Aberdeen Airport strike
12/07/2018
Airport parking charges will be delayed by four to six weeks
Airport parking charges will be delayed by four to six weeks
30/06/2018
Sumburgh Airport car park charges will be delayed
Sumburgh Airport car park charges will be delayed
27/06/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top