Fresh calls to halt Sumburgh Airport parking charges

Two politicians have made new calls for proposed “unfair and unwarranted” parking charges at Sumburgh Airport to be ditched.

Shetland Islands Council’s transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson and isles MSP Tavish Scott are making the demands. It comes as airport operator Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) revealed an upsurge in passenger numbers at Sumburgh.

The two politicians say that contrasts with falling numbers across other Hial-operated airports.

In a joint statement they said: “Sumburgh’s strength only serves to highlight weaknesses elsewhere. As passenger numbers rise in Shetland they fall elsewhere.

“As we know from Hial’s own figures, Sumburgh Airport makes an operating profit. It is the only airport across the Hial network, including Dundee and Inverness to make a profit.

“So why should Shetlanders subsidise Dundee and Inverness airports by paying to park at our lifeline airport that is 25 miles from Lerwick without any dedicated public transport alternative?”

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse is expected in Shetland today and Mr Thomson and Mr Scott added that they would like him “to accept that argument and tell HialL to drop these unfair and unwarranted proposals.”

