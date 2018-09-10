10th September 2018
WATCH: Major decommissioning plans are announced during ministerial visit

Dales Voe has been identified as a preferred location for the UK’s first ultra deep water port.

The announcement has been made by Scottish energy minister Paul Wheelhouse during a visit to the isles on Monday.

It came as Veolia-Peterson announced they had signed a major contract to provide “dismantlement and disposal” services for a significant decommissioning project at the Dales Voe site.

The announcement has been welcomed by politicians and industry representatives at an industry showcase event in the isles hosted by the Oil & Gas Authority and Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story and reaction.

