WATCH: Demand for more freight capacity after salmon left ashore

Calls have been made for extra freight capacity to be introduced on ferry services after a produce worth over £2 million was left on the quayside in Lerwick in the last week.

Representatives from the seafood sector have demanded a daily freight service be delivered between Lerwick and Aberdeen to help alleviate the pressure.

Chief executive of Seafood Shetland, Ruth Henderson, says fresh salmon worth half a million pounds were left on the quayside on 28th August. She warned a repeat episode had happened again this week.

The call has been made as the industry launches a film on the importance of sea freight to the isles.

