National first for Unst man and for NAFC

An Unst man has become the first in Britain to complete a professional development programme in aquaculture management.

John McCulloch has completed the technical apprenticeship in aquaculture management at the NAFC Marine Centre just over 18 months after the “groundbreaking” scheme was launched, while also working as an assistant site manager for Cooke Aquaculture.

The technical apprenticeship enables experienced senior-level fishfarm staff to gain a degree-level qualification in aquaculture management while working in the aquaculture industry.