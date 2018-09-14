The Big Takeover begins as young people serve up jam-packed weekend

The Town Hall was awash with yellow this morning as young folk gathered for the launch of The Big Takeover weekend.

Sporting brightly coloured t-shirts, teenagers and young people from across the isles gathered for the opening ceremony, with the three-day celebration officially opened by children and young people minister Maree Todd.

More than 70 events are taking place this weekend, including gigs, drama, dance, sports, films, an inflatable assault course and a foam party.

The Big Takeover is one of 13 events happening across Scotland this year as part of the national celebration of the Year of Young People 2018.

The programme has been developed by young people in Shetland, who have led on the planning of the events over recent months, working with local partner organisations.

One of the key aims of the project has been to involve young people in decision making and to develop their own skills, such as event management and team working.

Venues hosting events as part of The Big Takeover are: Mareel, Clickimin Leisure Complex, Shetland Museum and Archives, Islesburgh Community Centre, Shetland Library, Garrison Theatre, Gilbertson Park and the Jubilee Flower Park.

Free transport on local buses and inter-island ferries has also been provided to help young people from across Shetland take part in the activities.

Ambassador Abbie Nicolson, 17, said she was excited to be involved in the weekend. She is volunteering at various events and has helped organise the takeover.

“I’m taking part in a lot of stuff and I’m volunteering over 20 hours this weekend,” she said.

“There’s so many different events. I’m volunteering at nearly all the different venues and a lot of the things have sold out, which is really good.”

Ms Todd said: “Young people in Shetland have put on a spectacular event which truly showcases their talents, while capturing the vibrant culture and heritage that our wonderful islands have to offer. I am delighted to be here and celebrate this landmark event for Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.”