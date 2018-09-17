17th September 2018
Tsunamis more common than thought, scientists say

Shetland has been hit by at least two more tsunamis in the past 10,000 years than previously thought, and scientists are working to identify where the giant waves originated.

The Storegga submarine landslide off the coast of Norway is already known to have caused a 20-metre high tsunami to sweep across the isles around 8,200 years ago.

But scientists funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) have now identified sands in Shetland that they say prove additional tsunamis hit the isles 5,000 and 1,500 years ago – potentially meaning that tsunamis are a more common occurrence than previously thought in the UK.

