19th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Aith Junior High to remain closed tomorrow after oil leak

Aith Junior High to remain closed tomorrow after oil leak
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Aith Junior High School will be closed to pupils and staff throughout tomorrow [Wednesday], the council has advised.

It follows an incident where heating oil leaked into the ground.

Estate operations and roads staff are currently on site to identify and contain the source of the leak, and to excavate and properly dispose of any contaminated soil.

But the council has said in a statement that the heating system will need to be shut down to allow the work to be completed.

Tags:
Aith Junior High School
oil leak

More articles about Aith Junior High School and oil leak

Aith school to reopen
Aith school to reopen
19/09/2018
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
Aith music teacher on why it is the ‘perfect vocation’
17/01/2018
Primary pupils put on whaling disaster exhibition at museum
Primary pupils put on whaling disaster exhibition at museum
01/07/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top