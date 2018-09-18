Aith Junior High to remain closed tomorrow after oil leak
Aith Junior High School will be closed to pupils and staff throughout tomorrow [Wednesday], the council has advised.
It follows an incident where heating oil leaked into the ground.
Estate operations and roads staff are currently on site to identify and contain the source of the leak, and to excavate and properly dispose of any contaminated soil.
But the council has said in a statement that the heating system will need to be shut down to allow the work to be completed.