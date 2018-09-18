GALLERY: The BIG Takeover – Year of Young People 2018

Young people took over last weekend as the Year of Young People 2018 was celebrated in style.

The BIG Takeover saw over 70 events taking place at eight venues around Lerwick with the fun including music, drama, dance, sports, films, an inflatable assault course and foam parties.

The Shetland Times was at many of the events and there will be extensive coverage in Friday’s newspaper. But, if you can’t wait that long, you might enjoy this gallery of images taken by the Year of Young People Ambassadors.