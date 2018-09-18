More than 600 visitors expected for ninth Shetland Wool Week

The ninth Shetland Wool Week will kick off this weekend for a nine-day celebration of the isles’ textile heritage.

More than 600 are expected to descend on Shetland from around the world for the Shetland Amenity Trust-run festival that includes 300 events.

The programme encompasses talks, demonstrations, workshops, and tours will take place from the very south to the north of the islands. Many classes with specialist tutors from the local community, there will also be a number of workshops from leading industry names from Finland, Canada, Germany, USA, Norway, and the UK.

Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum will host the wool week “Hub”.

Tomorrow will also see the launch of the fourth edition of the wool week annual. It includes 13 knitting patterns that use Shetland wool and have been created by both Shetland-based and international knitwear designers.

Wool week project manager Victoria Tait said: “It’s encouraging that interest for Shetland Wool Week continues to grow and we’re looking forward to welcoming some new and familiar faces. Promotion for SWW is year-round and it’s a fantastic platform to help put Shetland’s textile industry on the international stage, as well as support and promote its people, skills and crofting heritage.”

Museum curator Carol Christiansen said: “Once again, local heritage groups and businesses across Shetland are preparing a warm welcome for all wool week participants to highlight the woollen tradition and industries in their areas. We’re pleased to see more events hosted than ever before.”

The “warm welcome” will nowhere be more evident than at the Anderson High School on Sunday when the opening event will see patron Elizabeth Johnson greet attendees. She has designed this year’s Merrie Dancers Toorie pattern.

The high school will also be the location for a Makers’ Market on Saturday 29th September.