Council told more detail needed in financial plan

The SIC needs to provide more detail in its medium-term financial plan – as it looks change services against a backdrop of reduced budgets.

That was the message on Wednesday from auditor Deloitte, meeting with councillors on Wednesday to discuss the 2017/18 audit.

A report before members of the SIC’s audit committee stated that the council has achieved “significant savings over the last five years” but said the local authority will have to consider how it can “fundamentally transform service delivery in order to continue to meet citizens needs with reduced budgets”.

The council is faced with a funding gap of about £15.61 million by 2023/24.

