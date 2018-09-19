19th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Council told more detail needed in financial plan

Council told more detail needed in financial plan
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The SIC needs to provide more detail in its medium-term financial plan – as it looks change services against a backdrop of reduced budgets.

That was the message on Wednesday from auditor Deloitte, meeting with councillors on Wednesday to discuss the 2017/18 audit.

A report before members of the SIC’s audit committee stated that the council has achieved “significant savings over the last five years” but said the local authority will have to consider how it can “fundamentally transform service delivery in order to continue to meet citizens needs with reduced budgets”.

The council is faced with a funding gap of about £15.61 million by 2023/24.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times

Tags:
Deloitte
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Deloitte and Shetland Islands Council

Locum costs could contribute to £4.8m overspend
Locum costs could contribute to £4.8m overspend
05/09/2018
Communications failure is due to work on subsea cable
Communications failure is due to work on subsea cable
17/08/2018
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
06/08/2018

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top